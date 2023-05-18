The Oneonta Charitable Foundation, working with the Wounded Warriors Project, will sponsor a "Warriors Speak" talk by Danielle Green at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Oneonta Country Club.
Green, a former high-level NCAA basketball player, joined the military after graduating from college, according to a media release, and in 2004 she found herself on top of a rooftop in Iraq — injured — and praying she would survive.
Since that time, she has counseled veterans in mental health, aided in the transition to civilian life, and now travels the country to share her story in the hope that more veterans will reach out for the help they need, the release said
The goal of Warriors Speak "is to educate the American public on the struggles our nation’s service members overcome through the extraordinary and inspiring stories shared by wounded warriors and caregivers," the release said.
The talk will be given in conjunction with the two-day Charity Cup golf tournament, which will begin Friday with registration at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Tom Thetford at tom@oneontacharitycup.com or Patti Canner at patti@oneontacharitycup.com.
