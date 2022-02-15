The main Otsego County office building at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 16, for repair of a water main break.
According to a media release, the building will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 17, for normal hours, pending completion of the repairs. All employees scheduled to physically work at the 197 Main Street location on Wednesday will not be required to come to work, excluding certain Building Services staff.
