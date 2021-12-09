Water main break puts Stamford into state of emergency

The village of Stamford remains under a state of emergency after a water main broke under the Delaware River.
Stamford Village Mayor Robert Schneider said it was unclear exactly when the water main broke since it happened under the river, but it was noticed Monday morning, Dec. 6. The break occurred in the northern section of the village near River Street, he said. It was "very challenging to isolate the section of pipe that needed fixing because it was under the river," he said.
The broken pipe was installed in 1928 and workers were unable to turn the valves near the break to shut off the water, he said. The pipe is part of the village's phase two water infrastructure replacement project that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We completed phase one in 2019," he said. "Phase two was supposed to start in 2020, but was delayed. It is already out for bid to be completed in 2022."
Instead, the village department of public works had to shut off the valves from the reservoir and well pump and had to let the 800,000 gallons in the storage tank drain. The water main was repaired by Tuesday morning at 11, Schneider said. "The DPW crew did an excellent job," he said
The storage tank is being refilled and the village DPW is bleeding air out of the pipes, he said. Fire hydrants will also have to be flushed. Water samples have been collected for testing, and until tests come back clean the village is under a boil water advisory, he said. He said residents will probably have to boil water until "Friday of next week."
In the meantime, residents can pick up bottled water at the Stamford Firehouse.
"We purchased seven pallets of water from Tops for residents," Schneider said. Because he declared a state of emergency, he was able to go through Delaware County Emergency Services and 10 to 15 more pallets of water will be delivered to the village.
"The fire department has been great," he said. "They are delivering water to people who don't drive."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
