The City of Oneonta Department of Public Service will be working on a water main break this morning at the intersection of Miller Street, Lonergan Avenue, Riverview Avenue and Riverside Avenue, according to a notice from the city.
There will be a temporary water outage until repairs are completed. The affected streets will be from Henry Street and Miller Street, Henry Street and Lonergan Avenue to the hydrant at the end of Riverside Avenue, according to the notice. Outages may also include Miller Street from River Street and Park Avenue. Streets will be open to local traffic only.
Once water is restored, water users may experience a change in water color and/or pressure. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm.
For more information, email the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or call 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.