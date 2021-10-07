The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service has identified a water main break this morning on Chestnut Street in front of the American Legion, according to a media release. There will be a temporary water main outage from Kearney Street to Lewis Avenue until repairs are completed. Once water is restored, water users may experience a change in water color and/or pressure, the release said. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm.
Traffic is down to one lane. Officials ask the drivers use alternate routes.
For more information, contact DPS at (607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
