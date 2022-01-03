City of Oneonta crews spent Monday working on a water main break at the intersection of River and Baker streets and will be back at it Tuesday.
According to a media release from the city, work will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. The road will be closed from Wilcox Avenue to Burnside Avenue, except for local traffic.
During that time, residents may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
