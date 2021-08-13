Water pump problem keeps FoxCare closed temporarily

FoxCare Center and FoxCare Fitness will remain closed at least through the weekend as workers try to fix a broken well pump.
“We are awaiting the arrival of a new well pump,” said Gabrielle Argo, interim network manager, marketing and communications at Bassett Healthcare Network. “We hope the equipment will be ready for installation by the weekend, but shipment could take several days.”
The well pump provides water to the facility’s water tower, according to Argo.
“This may pose an issue in the event of a fire if our reserve is depleted,” she said. “We are working closely with the town of Oneonta and Otsego County to ensure all building occupancy procedures are being followed out of an abundance of caution. Because of this, for the safety of our patients, community, and staff, we have closed the building temporarily until this issue is resolved.”
FoxCare Center houses nine outpatient practices, including oncology, in the building, plus an outpatient pharmacy, laboratory and medical imaging services, and FoxCare Fitness, Argo said. Physical and occupational therapy and cardiac rehabilitation are also offered within FoxCare Fitness, she said.
“Some patients requiring specialty services like cancer treatment are being cared for in Bassett’s Cooperstown Clinic,” she said.
She said other patients were being rescheduled at other Bassett Healthcare Network offices in Oneonta or at nearby locations and people could pick up their prescription medications in Cooperstown. She said patients can keep informed about the closure by visiting the FoxCare website, the Bassett Healthcare website or on the Bassett Healthcare Network’s Facebook page.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
