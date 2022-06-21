Water service work will continue in the area of Oneonta's West Street rehabilitation project.
Beginning Wednesday, June 22, and continuing for the next several days, residents on West Street from Cherry Street to Center Street may experience a very brief loss of water while the contractor disconnects water services from the old water main and reconnects them to the new water main, according to a media release from the city. Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color or pressure. TIt is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said.
The city will issue periodic project updates or changes as needed.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or or calling 607-432-2100.
