The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will flush water mains in the low service area beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 30.
Water will be affected at various times through Aug. 7 in the work area. During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water. According to a media release, it is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm.
A list of affected streets can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/y693ebmf.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607 432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
