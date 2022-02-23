Customers of the Hamden branch of Wayne Bank received letters Saturday, Feb. 18 that the branch will be closing.
The letter, dated Feb. 17, said "Effective on or about May 20, 2022, the operations presently conducted at this office will be transferred to" either the Walton, Andes or Franklin branches. In addition, people can conduct business at the two Bank of Cooperstown locations in Oneonta and Cooperstown, as the bank is a unit of Wayne Bank.
The branch is at 35861 state Highway 10 in the hamlet of Hamden directly across the street from the post office.
Carol Rosskopf said she has had an account at the Hamden branch for at least 17 years and said "It was so convenient because it was near the post office. It was ideal. It's a shame, especially for the poor people that are local and walk."
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the town uses Wayne Bank as its depository, and didn't know if the town would continue to do so and use the bank in Walton or transfer the accounts to a bank in Delhi. He said the branch was convenient for Tax Collector Dennise Yeary, who picked up residents' property tax payments at the Hamden Post Office and walked across the street to the bank to deposit the payments daily.
Marshfield said he personally has a safety deposit box in the bank and the closure of the bank will be a "real inconvenience." He said many people in the community are "dedicated to that bank," including his wife, Karen Marshfield. He said she has seven accounts through the bank. Karen is the treasurer of the Hamden Presbyterian Church and the Central Delaware Trinity Covenant, which comprises the Hamden, DeLancey and West Delhi Presbyterian churches, and maintains separate accounts for each.
"They've been a part of our town for years," Marshfield said.
The bank began as the First National Bank of Hamden in 1921, according to the website U.S. Bank Locations. It merged with the First National Bank of Hancock in 1974 and was bought by the National Bank of Delaware County prior to Wayne Bank purchasing the NBDC franchise in 2016, the website said.
Marshfield said he didn't know why the bank was closing, but thought it might be because it is close to the Walton branch.
A representative at Wayne Bank did not return a phone call or email request for more information.
