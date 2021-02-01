New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded a declared state of emergency Monday to cover 44 New York counties as a slow-moving Nor'easter was poised to produce blizzard-like conditions for two days with wind gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph.
Locally, the declaration included all four counties of The Daily Star coverage area.
Cuomo deployed 130 members of New York National Guard to the areas expected to be hardest hit throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.
He urged New Yorkers to avoid travel because of dangerous situations this storm could create on New York's roadways and rail lines. Much of metro New York City's public transit was affected and a number of major roadways and various parkways could also face travel bans if snowfall rates reach the expected two to three inch per hour rate.
"This storm is creating very dangerous travel conditions throughout much of the state, making it critically important that New Yorkers stay home and stay off the roads," Cuomo said in a media release. "Forecasts are projecting that the snowfall rate could reach two inches per hour this afternoon, and when that happens, it makes it extremely difficult for plows to keep up, especially with other vehicles on the road. Our crews and emergency responders are already hard at work and are fully prepared to help any locality in need of assistance. This storm is nothing to mess around with so again, please stay off the roads, keep a close eye on your local weather, and check in with neighbors and loved ones to ensure they are safe."
The storm, which began producing snow downstate overnight, is expected to be a long-duration event with snow spreading northward today into tonight and continuing for some places through Wednesday morning, especially parts of the North Country, Southern Tier and Central New York. The highest snow totals are expected in the New York City, Long Island, and Mid-Hudson Regions, where some places could see up to two feet of snow by Tuesday morning. Other locations in the Capital Region, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier should see up to a foot of snow or more by late Tuesday evening.
