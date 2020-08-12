A Chenango County man was arrested Saturday in connection with a physical dispute that sent a victim to the hospital.
Jeremy A. Squires, 45, of Norwich, was charged with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, according to New York State Police.
Sidney troopers responded to the scene of a domestic dispute at a Guilford residence on county Highway 35, where a victim reported that Squires broke into the home, struck the victim and prevented the victim from calling for help before fleeing the scene, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer. The dispute occurred in the presence of a child.
The victim was transported to UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital for treatment. Squires was located by Norwich troopers in the city and arrested around 1:24 p.m., according to Dembinska. He was transported to the Norwich station where he was processed, virtually arraigned and sent to Chenango County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
