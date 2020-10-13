The Oneonta Rotary Club will hold its first Road Rally Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18.
According to a media release: "participating teams will follow clues, answer riddles and stop to take pictures while driving along approximately 30 miles of country roads in beautiful Otsego County."
The event will begin and end at the Quality Inn on state Route 23 in Oneonta.
Proceeds will benefit the work of the Oneonta Rotary Club.
"We hope everyone has a great time," said former president Lynne Sessions, who is serving as the road rally registration racemaster, in an email exchange with The Daily Star. "This is a family friendly event and we want it to be a smart and safe one. We are requiring everyone to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distance while out of their vehicles."
The cost is $25 for participants 18 and older; $10 for those 12 to 17; and participants under 12 are free. There must be a minimum at two adults per car.
Participants can also order a take-home meal from the Quality Inn (fried chicken or vegetarian lasagna) for $12 per meal, with 50% of sales going to the Oneonta Rotary Club.
Teams will be judged on a combination of time, mileage, number of clues correctly answered and group photos. All teams are eligible for a random draw prize. Teams that dress in costume and/or decorate their cars are eligible to win a spirit award. Winners will be announced at the club meeting Thursday, Oct. 22, and will be notified by phone.
"We have an interesting wrinkle with our prizes," Sessions said. "There are seven prizes and for each, the Oneonta Rotary Club will donate a mini-grant to one of seven community organizations. Mini-grants range from $50 to $500. First place gets first pick, second place gets second pick and so on for a total of $1,350 in mini-grants."
Prize winners receive a gas card or other automotive-themed gift certificate or item and the Oneonta Rotary Club will donate a mini-grant in the winners' honor, to the local community organization of their choice, selected from the following: Catholic Charities Caring Connections, Family Services Association, Opportunities for Otsego Violence Intervention Program, St. James Feeding Ministries which includes the Lord’s Table and the Loaves and Fishes Pantry, St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Food Bank and Saturday’s Bread.
"In the end, I think this will be a win-win-win event," Session said. "Community members will get to be part of a fun event. Local community organizations that are experiencing an increase in demand for services due to COVID-19 will receive a financial boost and, hopefully, the Oneonta Rotary Club will raise money to help fund our community activities."
Go to facebook.com/oneontarotary or email OneontaRotaryRoadRally@gmail.com for more information.
