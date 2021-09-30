Weekend tour to put local church organs in spotlight

The history of pipe organs and the architecture that houses them inside the churches of Delhi will be the topics of a walking tour Saturday, Oct. 2.
Organist Curt Sather will lead the tour and will talk about the history of each pipe organ visited and how the architecture of the church compliments the organ.
Sather stood inside the sanctuary of the United Ministry Church on Church Street in Delhi Wednesday afternoon and said the pipe organ in that church is similar to the one in the First Presbyterian Church on Clinton Street in Delhi, but because the architecture inside the sanctuaries is different, the acoustics are different. People who attend the tour Saturday will be able to hear the difference as First Presbyterian organist Billy Meredith will play that organ and Sather will play the United Ministry’s organ, he said.
The tour will begin at the First Presbyterian Church at 4 Clinton Street in Delhi at 10 a.m., a media release said. Sather will lead the tour past St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church on Cross Street on the way to the First Baptist Church on Second Street.
“I cannot find any information as to whether there was ever an organ in St. Peter’s Church,” he said.
The organ in the Baptist church was installed in 1924, Sather said.
The tour will then go to the old Methodist Church on Court Street, Sather said. The building is for sale, but the original 1906 organ is still in the building, he said. He hoped that whoever bought the building will either restore the organ or send it somewhere where it could be put to good use, he said.
The United Ministry, which was originally the Second Presbyterian Church in Delhi before it merged with the United Methodist Church, is the next stop on the tour. The organ was installed in 1915, Sather said.
The last stop on the tour is St. John’s Episcopal Church on Main Street, Sather said. There is no pipe organ, but there was one in the building before the church burned in 1931. Instead of replacing the pipe organ, the congregation bought an electric organ, he said. That may have been due to the fact that the building burned during the Great Depression and money wasn’t available to buy a new pipe organ, Sather said.
He said a church’s organ shows how affluent the church members were. “If they installed a nice organ, it meant the community was thriving,” he said.
He said when he found out the village was celebrating its bicentennial, he talked to a few people and suggested a tour of the churches and their organs. The bicentennial committee held a cemetery tour in July and he, thought it would be a good complement to that tour, he said.
Sather is a retired church musician who recently moved to Delhi and is a substitute organist at St. John’s Episcopal Church. He has performed on pipe organs throughout the world and has lived in Italy; Olympia, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, he said.
“I have been lucky and have been able to perform on modern and ancient organs around the world,” he said.
The oldest organ he performed on was in Holland and was built in the 1500s, he said.
“Until the industrial revolution, organs were the most complex engineering marvels and things of beauty in the world,” Sather said.
He pointed to what looked like the pipe organ and said it was really a screen in front of 2,000 pipes, one for each sound the organ makes. The smallest pipe is about the size of a pencil and the largest pipe is 16 feet long, he said.
The free tour is sponsored by the Village of Delhi Bicentennial Committee and the Delhi Historical Society. Masks and social distancing will be required inside the buildings, the release said. People interested in registering for the tour can email Sather at sathercurt@hotmail.com and put Organ Tour in the subject line. Pre-registration is not required, but appreciated, the release said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
