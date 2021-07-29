The hazy sunshine and the smell of smoke the past few days was more than just a hot, summer day.
"There is smoke over the area from the fires out west and in Canada," Theodore Champney, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Binghamton, said Tuesday. "There is a lot of smoke from a large area that is streaming east."
The air quality in Oneonta was rated moderate Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency according to Weather.com. A moderate level means that, "Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution," Weather.com said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are dozens of wildfires out west affecting the states of California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado and not many are contained. According to Natural Resources Canada, there are wildfires in the provenances of British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Champney said that Tuesday's thunderstorms would clear the air for a bit, but the smoke would come back.
