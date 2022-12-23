State Police in Painted Post on Friday announced the arrest of Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, on hundreds of felony sex charges. According to a media release, Brooks was arrested after an investigation by police and indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a child in the town of Corning from 2012-2016. Brooks was arraigned in Steuben County Superior Court on one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony; 225 counts of second-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony; 73 counts of third-degree criminal sex act, a class E felony; 90 counts of second-degree rape, aclass D felony; 28 counts of third-degree rape, a class E felony; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor
Brooks was remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.
Police said the investigation is continuing, and anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks and has not come forward can contact the State Police at 607-962-3282.
