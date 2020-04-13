West Oneonta church holds drive-in Easter service

WEST ONEONTA — While many local churches have transitioned to virtual worship and streaming Sunday services online in light of the coronavirus outbreak, members of the West Oneonta Baptist Church celebrated Easter drive-in style Sunday, April 12, adhering to social distancing protocols by congregating in their cars and tuning their radios to hear the gospel readings and the sermon broadcast over an FM transmitter in the church parking lot.
More than two dozen vehicles pulled into a circle around the church’s parking lot, facing Pastor Aamir Din as he delivered his sermon from a flatbed trailer positioned behind a makeshift altar, decorated with white Easter lilies and a wooden cross draped in purple.
“We only did this because of Resurrection Sunday,” Din said. “This is a highlight for us as believers, the Resurrection Sunday.”
For the past several weeks, the church has been streaming services and holding church meetings and bible study over Zoom, Din said, and members are encouraged to check in on each other via FaceTime.
“We are utilizing the technology, but seeing each other, even from a distance, and communicating with each other is a blessing,” he said.
Din said church leaders were inspired to hold the drive-in services by another congregation that has been holding social-distance worship regularly since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Holding worship in person “gives people hope,” Din said. “We are social creatures. We like to communicate with other people, see each other’s faces. We see people running into each other at the grocery store, running into each other at the local gas station, and it really rejuvenates.”
Din opened his sermon with a passage from 1 Corinthians 15, describing resurrection as “the life-changing event,” more substantial than moving, starting a new job or growing a family.
The service was supplemented by a five-piece brass band made up of members of the Odell family of Worcester. Members of the congregation closed the service with car horns honking and calls of “He is risen!”
“This is such an important event,” Din said. “We wanted to celebrate while still encouraging people to practice social distancing, and that’s why everybody was contained in their vehicles. We’re still keeping the distance and encouraging them to take care of their families while getting together to worship.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
