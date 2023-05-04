The city of Oneonta’s contractor, R.B. Robinson Contracting, will do street paving repairs at 24 West St. from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday May 8. The work will require a one-lane closure, according to a media release.
During that period, traffic will be "stop-and-go" to accommodate two-way through traffic, the release said. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays. Road work signs and flaggers will direct traffic during that time.
Those with questions or concerns related to the project should contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
