The city of Oneonta has issued an update for the ongoing West Street Reconstruction project.
Beginning Monday, July 11, at about 7 a.m. and continuing through the end of the day on Tuesday, July 12, the contractor will place concrete for new curbs between Center Street and Franklin Street. Driveways will be inaccessible during that time and pedestrian access will be limited to isolated crossing areas.
Newly placed concrete areas must remain closed for the duration of the week to allow the concrete to cure and strengthen, a media release said. That will require adjustments to parking and walking patterns. Those with special needs will be accommodated as needed.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.