Wife arrested, charged in death of former Laurens man

The wife of a former Laurens man was arrested and charged in connection with his death, Florida officials announced Thursday, Sept. 17.
Laurie Leigh Shaver was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in connection with the 2015 death of Michael Shaver, according to a media release.
The investigation began in February 2018 after a friend of Michael Shaver’s requested deputies to do a well-being check on him, telling the Sheriff’s Office he hadn’t heard from Michael since the later part of 2015. Deputies responded to the couple's home in Clermont, Florida, for the well-being check and were not able to locate Michael Shaver.
Laurie Shaver told deputies to leave her property when they asked for permission to have a cadaver dog conduct a sniff-search of a concrete slab that was poured around a home-made fire pit in her yard, according to the media release.
Deputies returned with a search warrant in March 2018, and human remains were located buried underneath that concrete slab. Three months later, the report on the remains confirmed they belongs to Michael Shaver, the release said.
The cause of death was ruled homicide, but the manner of death was not released.
Laurie Shaver was also charged with being an accessory after the fact to homicide, according to the media release, and is being held without bond.
