New tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, walking trails, restrooms and a pavillion are some of the improvements outlined in the Wilber Park Master Plan.
Members of the Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee discussed the Wilber Park Master Plan and park fees with Oneonta Parks Administrator Lou Lansing during an hour-long meeting Monday, Feb. 27.
The wish list includes adding a tennis court, and a tennis hitting wall to courts four and five at the lower Wilber Park area. A new pavilion and restrooms would be built next to the tennis courts, the plan said.
Updates to Briggs Pool include replacing the filter and painting the fiberglass grates surrounding the pool with slip-resistant paint before the summer, Lansing said. Unfortunately, the natural gas heating unit is not in the budget this year. “If we could heat the pool, we could extend the season,” Lansing said. “After morning swimming lessons, the kids lips are blue. We have natural gas to the pool, but it’s something we couldn’t do this year.”
Other plans for the pool include painting the locker room floors with slip-resistant paint, replacing the 18-foot diving board, extending the roof to shelter the locker room areas, and adding a water bottle filling station and drinking fountain, more shade and a bike rack.
Plans for the lower park also include: creating more walkways and connecting the upper and lower areas with a safer path; restoring the Oneonta Fire Department fire dogs memorial; replacing the basketball courts with a family play space; and creating a kickball field.
Plans for the upper park include: refurbishing the basketball court and adding different equipment to the playground area; adding new restrooms to the large pavilion; adding a walkway through the tree line; adding a bike repair station; replacing trail markers; and adding chessboard tables to the Applebaugh space.
Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, asked why the new tennis court was going to be added to the lower rather than the upper park. Lansing said because the Oneonta City School District and Hartwick College use the courts for tennis matches and practices, it makes sense to have the courts nearer each other.
Davies asked why the park didn’t include a space for disc golf, which was suggested in the park survey. Lansing said it didn’t feel “like the right fit for Wilber Park. We didn’t want huge crowds at the park.”
She also said a new disc golf facility opened in the town of Oneonta.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked what the timeline for completion would be. Lansing said there was no timeline. “The Neahwa Park Master Plan was approved in 2013 and nothing was done for years.”
She said whatever the council deems as important to include in next year’s budget will be completed. The committee voted to present the plan to the council during the March 7, meeting.
The committee also discussed park fees after some questions were raised about them last month.
Lansing and City Administrator Greg Mattice said the park fees for 2023 were put into place for large crowds after some people complained there weren’t enough bathrooms at large events, or the bathrooms were not well stocked by the sponsors of the events. The park fees cover the rental of 10 {span}portable restrooms{/span}, including two accessible for attendees with mobility restrictions, that will be placed around the caboose from June 1 through Nov. 1.
The city hired a company to provide the portable restrooms, which will be cleaned twice a week, for $7,200. This figure is factored into the park fee based on estimated attendance, Lansing said.
Since the city is renting the portable restrooms, the sponsor of the event won’t have to provide them, Mattice said.
In addition, Committee Chair David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said the proposed deer management plan was being reviewed by City Attorney David Merzig, and he gave the committee a draft plan for memorial street naming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.