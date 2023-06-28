Opening day of Briggs Pool in Oneonta's Wilber Park was delayed by equipment that caused the pool water to turn "brown and cloudy," City of Oneonta Public Works Director Christopher Yacobucci said Wednesday, June 28 — the scheduled opening day.
The city announced Friday that the pool may not open for the season as scheduled.
The original problem was a pump issue that DPW discovered early last week and repaired Tuesday, but then another problem cropped up — the new sand filter media dirtied the pool water.
"Unfortunately, we didn’t discover the issue with the dirty water until the pump was repaired and turned on for the first time" Tuesday, Yacobucci said. "Had the pump not been an issue, the dirty water would have been cleared up before the planned opening."
The water has cleared up a significant amount in the last 24 hours, thanks to a robotic vacuum working all day Wednesday to clean the bottom of the pool of the settled sediment, he said.
DPW plans to vacuum and filter one more day and review the pool water Thursday afternoon to determine if the pool will be ready for opening Friday.
Once the pool is opened, family swim hours are scheduled for 1-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. daily, weather permitting. The pool is owned by the city, but day-to-day operations are managed by the Oneonta Family YMCA, which offers swimming lessons in the morning.
