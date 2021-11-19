The Delaware County Board of Elections released the official results of the 2021 general election Friday morning, Nov. 19.
After a write-in vote for Sidney town supervisor, Eric Wilson was declared the winner Friday, with 313 votes. Kevin Greene received 191 votes. For town council, Franklin Selleck received 600 votes and William V. Heath received 394 votes to earn a seat on the council. Beatrice Bishop received 305 votes.
There were other races on election night that were close and within the outstanding absentee ballot count. The races were as follows:
• Bovina Town Council — Evelyn Stewart Barnhart received 188 votes and Marni Greenberg received 146 votes to earn a spot on the council. Dominic M. Gullo received 121 votes.
• The Colchester Highway Superintendent proposition, which would have made the superintendent's term four years instead of two years, failed. The vote was 250 no, 169 yes.
• Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill held off challenger Quinn Kelley 495 to 407. On election night, incumbent town board member Matthew Krzyston led challenger Joshua Morgan by one vote. After the 141 absentee ballots were counted, Krzyston led all candidates with 483 votes. On election night, Margaret Baldwin had been leading all candidates, and earned the second council seat with 474 votes. Joshua Morgan was third with 433 votes and incumbent Janet Teed was fourth with 393 votes.
• Middletown Town Supervisor Patrick Davis led challenger Todd Pascarella by 44 votes with 166 absentee ballots issued. Davis defeated Pascarella 563 to 518. The town council was also close on election night. Chris Dabritz and Robin Williams were elected to the board with 708 and 522 votes respectfully. Colleen Martin received 408 votes.
• On election night, the Roxbury Town Justice race was separated by one vote with 88 absentee ballots issued. Jerald Stein was declared the winner with 236 votes and led Ricky O'Donnell Gabriel by nine votes. William Walcott was third with 147 votes.
