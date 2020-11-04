The high number of absentee ballots made several local races in The Daily Star’s coverage area too close to call at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, but most of the races that look decisive favor the Republicans.
In the race to replace Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, in the 51st State Senate District, early results strongly favored Otsego County Rep. Pete Oberacker over Schoharie farmer Jim Barber.
As of 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, with 206 of 255 districts reporting, Oberacker led Barber by more than 21,000 votes, 63,612 to 41,929.
In the 42nd State Senate District, businessman Michael Martucci, R-Wawayanda, is on track to defeat incumbent Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale. Martucci had 55,508 votes to Metzger's 46,398 in unofficial tabulations. The district includes much of Delaware County.
"It has been my joy and honor to serve the 42nd Senate District over the last two years,” Metzger said in a statement late Tuesday. “It’s so important that we make sure every vote is counted.”
She said there are about 25,000 absentee ballots to count, and “we know that they are overwhelmingly from Democratic voters.”
In the 52nd Senate District, which includes parts of Chenango and Delaware counties, Sen. Fred Akshar, R-Endwell, did not have a Democratic opponent. He appears to have been easily re-elected, defeating Libertarian Party candidate Thomas Quiter of Mount Upton.
Assembly
In the 121st Assembly District, incumbent, John Salka, R-Brookfield, was headed to victory, leading Dan Buttermann, D-Oneonta. 29,762 to 15,268 with 83 of 95 districts reporting at our deadline. The district includes much of Otsego County.Salka told The Daily Star, “I’m pleased with the result. We’re ready, willing and able to tackle the problems coming up.”
Chief among those problems, he said, is the COVID-19 pandemic and a $16 billion budget deficit that resulted from it. Speaking of the deficit, he said, “It is going to touch every component of everyone’s life.” He said fixing the problem is going to be “painful,” but, “We’re going to try to mitigate the pain.
In the race to replace 122nd District Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, who will retire at the end of his current term. Republicans will apparently hold onto the seat as Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, led Richard (Rick) Shaw, D-Downsville with 33,337 votes to 12,124 with 72 of 103 districts reporting at 11:30 p.m. Locally, the district includes parts of Delaware and Chenango counties.
Angelino said, “I’m grateful to all the people who supported me and all the people who voted for me.” He told The Daily Star he appreciate that Shaw “ran a good, solid campaign that did not go negative.”
He said, “I’m ready and eager to get to Albany,” and said he will meet with Crouch to learn some “housekeeping things.”
“I know it’s not going to be easy, being in the minority,” and said he will seek out legislators in the political middle, “who want to get things done.”
Shaw thanked his supporters and said, “I’m very proud of the work I did.” He congratulated Angelino on his victory and said, “I hope he can do some good for our district.”
Another race that wasn’t too close to call was in the Assembly’s 101nd district, where incumbent Republican Brian Miller seems to have won a rematch with Democratic challenger Chad McEvoy.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 86 out of 117 districts reporting, Miller led McEvoy by more than 14,000 votes, 30,594 to 16,067.
“Let me tell you, 2020 has been a real tough year,” Miller told The Daily Star on Tuesday night. “I am glad we were able to finish on a high note after everything we’ve been through this year.”
Miller contacted the coronavirus during the spring and was hospitalized for several weeks. He said campaigning in the aftermath and through the pandemic was strange.
“It was a tough campaign because of the virus,” he said. “I think we did everything we could and it worked out very well.
“Chad has worked hard these past few years, too,” he said. “I think he did a good job. I know it was hard for him to campaign as well.”
Another race that wasn’t too close to call was in the Assembly’s 102nd district, where incumbent Republican Chris Tague built up a big early margin over Democratic challenger Betsy Kraat.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 120 out of 136 districts reporting, Tague led Kraat by nearly 20,000 votes, 37,437 to 17,897.
“I think it is a pretty decisive win,” Tague told The Daily Star on Tuesday night. “I pride myself on being a voice for rural, upstate New York.
“I think we’re very happy with the campaign that we ran,” he continued. “We stuck to the message and talked about the work that we’ve done the past few years and I think it struck a chord with the voters.”
Tague said he never met Kraat in person, because of the virus, but he respects her work as a social worker and her campaign’s efforts. He said the though the election result was a referendum on his staff’s constituent services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Really the biggest issue in the district right now was COVID-19 and how their local officials reacted, he said. “I think we did a good job and made it a priority.
“We never talked about her,” he continued. “We just made sure we highlighted my record.”
In the 126th Assembly District, John Lemondes, R-Jamesville, appears to have won the race to replace longtime Republican Assemblyman Gary Finch, outpolling Dia Carabajal, D-Auburn, 33,353 votes to 20,675.
Managing Editor Robert Cairns contributed to this report.
