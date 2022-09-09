The New York Lottery on Friday announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 8 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket, worth $9,683 was purchased at the Mirabito convenience store at 10 N. Canal St. in Oxford, according to a media release.
TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing, the release said.
