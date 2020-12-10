The New York Lottery announced Thursday that a top-prize winning ticket for the Dec. 9 TAKE-5 drawing was sold in Greene.

According to a media release, the winning ticket worth $19,129.50 was sold at the Mirabito store at 94 Genesee St. in Greene.

Other top-prize winning tickets were sold in Patchogue and Mount Vernon

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing, the release said.

