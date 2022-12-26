The New York Lottery on Sunday announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 24 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket, worth $19,257.50, was purchased at Best Wine & Spirits at 5626 State Route 7 in Oneonta, according to a media release.
Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing, the release said.
