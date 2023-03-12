Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.