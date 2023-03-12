The following alerts, closings and cancellations have been submitted to The Daily Star:
- All after school activities are cancelled for Worcester Central School on Monday, March 13.
- The village of Milford has issued a snow emergency from 5 p.m. Monday, March 13 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, March, 15. No vehicles may be parked on village streets or blocking sidewalks during that time. The order is to assist with snow removal as well as keep streets clear for first responders.
This list will be updated.
