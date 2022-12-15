The following cancellations, postponements and storm-related information have been submitted to The Daily Star:
• Residents of the city of Oneonta are reminded that vehicles cannot remain parked on city streets following 2 1/2 inches of snowfall and that any vehicles found to be in violation can be ticketed. Fines begin at $100.
In anticipation of the predicted snowfall, the city will open the parking garage and municipal lots as of noon Thursday.
• The village of Milford has issued a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 and ending at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. No vehicles may be parked on village streets or blocking sidewalks during that time. The declaration is to assist with snow removal as well as to keep streets clear for first responders. Violators may be towed away at vehicle owner's expense.
• The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce Business and Breakfast event scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, has been canceled.
