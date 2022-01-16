A winter storm is expected to drop between 5 and 12 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain tonight and into tomorrow across the area.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for an area that includes Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties through 5 p.m. Monday.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze and winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
In Schoharie County, totals of up to 12 inches are expected, and the warning is in effect 10 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Monday.
The city of Oneonta has opened the municipal lots and garage have been opened up and parking restrictions are lifted . Damaschke Field parking is available with returns to Main Street via OPT. No vehicles are to be parked on the street after 2.5 inches of snowfall.
Because of the storm, the village of Milford has issued a snow emergency beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday and expiring 5 p.m. Monday, No vehicles can be parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during this time.
Also, the COVID test site in the village of Milford will be closed Monday, according to Otsego County Emergency Services. The site will reopen Wednesday.
