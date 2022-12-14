National Weather Service at Binghamton has issued a winter storm warning for Delaware and Otsego counties from 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Heavy, wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of six to 14 inches are possible. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.
Officials said travel could be very difficult to impossible and the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Snow will be heavy and wet, which could bring down branches. Power outages are possible.
Weather service officials recommend precautions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.