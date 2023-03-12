URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
702 PM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023
NYZ009-036-037-045-046-057-062-PAZ040-132315-
/O.CON.KBGM.WS.W.0006.230313T1800Z-230315T1200Z/
Northern Oneida-Madison-Southern Oneida-Chenango-Otsego-Delaware-Sullivan-Northern Wayne-
Including the cities of Boonville, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Norwich, Oneonta, Delhi, Walton, Monticello, Damascus, and Equinunk
702 PM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO
8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility Tuesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow moves across the area on Monday, some rain could mix in for the valleys. The snow then becomes heavy at times Monday evening through Tuesday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible at times. Northwest winds increase later Tuesday into Tuesday night which may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Scattered power outages are possible from a combination of the heavy snow and gusty winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
