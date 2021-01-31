As a winter storm approaches the four-county area, the National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and warnings for the area.
A winter storm warning was issued for Delaware County from 5 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 10 to 15 inches possible, the NWS said. Light snow will fall through Monday morning, then snow will becomes heavy at times Monday afternoon into Tuesday with snowfall rates occasionally up to an inch per hour. There will be areas of blowing snow as well late Monday through Tuesday.
A winter storm warning in Schoharie County will be in effect from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow expected with 6 to 10 inches in the Capital Region and the Mohawk Valley and 8 to 16 inches in the Schoharie Valley and northern mid-Hudson Valley, the NWS said. Snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Some blowing and drifting snow is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning reducing visibilities.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Chenango and Otsego counties from 10 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible, the NWS said. Light snow will fall through Monday morning, then snow will become heavy at times and last Monday into Tuesday with snowfall rates occasionally up to an inch per hour. There will be areas of blowing snow.
Because of the impending storm, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced restrictions on several highways, including banning empty and tandem trailers on state Route 17 east of Binghamton to the New Jersey state line starting at 5 a.m. Monday.
Also, in anticipation of this storm, Downsville Central School announced a snow day for Monday.
