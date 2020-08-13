There couldn’t have been a much better birthday wish come true for an Oneonta woman in August 1945.
Readers of The Oneonta Star on Aug. 15 found out, “A great-grandmother, Mrs. Carrie Southard Rose, 72 Clinton St., often expressed the wish ‘to live long enough to see peace.’
“Yesterday her wish was fulfilled under the unusual circumstances of her 80th birthday celebration. Her son, Lou Southard, Otego, told about it last night as he stood beside the Honor Roll which bears the names of his four sons, all in active service.” That Honor Roll once stood outside of what is today’s City Hall, 258 Main St., when it was Oneonta’s post office building.
“‘Mother always worried about her grandsons’ he said. ‘Often she spoke about them and hoped she’d see the end of the war so she could be reunited with them.’
“‘We were at dinner at our home in Otego when she heard the peace news on the radio. My wife and my brother, Charles, who lives with mother on Clinton St., were congratulating mother. There were some other friends there, too.’”
Oneonta and our region had been anxiously awaiting word of the end of the war and peace with Japan. When the official announcement of victory was to be made, the fire department siren would give the “V signal,” one long blast and three short blasts, repeated at 15-minute intervals for an hour.
Oneonta had been prepared for celebration since Friday, Aug. 11. Mayor Alexander F. Carson had formed a V-J Day committee for the big event, headed by Perry F. Morehouse, a veteran and First Ward alderman.
Churches made plans for special services following the victory news.
James Keeton was designated to recruit and lead a band in the victory parade. An appeal appeared in the newspaper for musicians from the city school band and former members of the Company G band to report to the Oneonta armory immediately after the victory signal.
Residents were asked to assemble at the aforementioned Honor Roll, for the victory ceremony followed by a street dance.
There was a false report that Japan had accepted the Allied surrender terms on Sunday night. People listening to their radios heard an erroneous United Press report, but the networks quickly corrected it. It was enough to spread moderate excitement around Oneonta. Many telephoned or stopped by The Oneonta Star office, then on Broad Street, to check on it. The fire whistle did not sound. In other cities, people didn’t hear the correction and started celebrating.
Finally, just seconds after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, President Truman made the announcement, the fire whistle blew, and the city went wild.
The Star reported the next morning, “Emotion pent up through three years, eight months and seven days of war strain burst the flood gates last night as Oneonta joined with communities in the area in a cacophonic celebration tempered at times with tears of relief and reverence.”
An estimated crowd of 10,000 lined Main Street and got as close as they could to the platform near the Honor Roll. Soon after 9 p.m., a parade moved along Main Street from the armory to the Honor Roll site. James Keeton had been successful in recruiting a band.
While the ceremony was noisy and joyful, there was also a moment of silence for those who paid with their lives for the victory. Charles Haskins, who was in the city school band, played taps on his bugle. Raymond Tucker led the crowd in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to finish the ceremony.
Once finished at the Honor Roll, people went on to their celebrations or special church services. The street dance took place nearby on Elm Street. It was a late night for many.
While that celebration was going on, there was little time for rest for one Oneontan in the Pacific, preparing for another ceremony to put a seal on the Japanese surrender.
In August 1970, William “Bill” Atchinson Sr. told The Oneonta Star he was a fire controller on the USS Battleship Missouri. The formal surrender ceremonies weren’t set to happen until Sept. 2, 1945, but when they did, Atchinson was there and a part of it. The ceremony took place on that battleship.
Atchinson had no idea it would happen. “The Navy didn’t tell us anything. We were having mail call. The officers got their mail before the enlisted men, and before we got ours, mail call was halted and the announcement came over that the Missouri was going to be the site of the signing. We found it out from letters from home.”
The Missouri sailed into a harbor off the coast of Japan for the ceremonies. Atchinson recalled that there was a sunken Japanese ship in the harbor, and several bodies floating in the water.
“‘But the civilians’ he said, ‘were having picnics on the shore. They were just glad the war was over.’
“He didn’t pay much attention to the preparations for the ceremony. Instead, in the same way he had enlisted, he volunteered for shore duty, a not altogether safe job.
“He had already been issued his side-arm when he was called to see the executive officer. He was told that he had a wife and children and wouldn’t be allowed to go ashore.
“‘Instead’, he says, ‘I was made an usher for the Dutch and Russian delegations in the signing.’
“He was one of ten ushers whose job it was to make sure everyone was where they were supposed to be during the ceremonies.
In the rush of getting ready for the signing, Atchinson recalled, a mess hall table was used for the papers and draped with a cloth.
“‘Ordinarily,’ says Bill, ‘things like these are enshrined somewhere. But the table was taken right back after the ceremony and they never knew if they got the right one when they went back to the mess hall to take it out permanently.’”
“As so many others, Bill has some special memories about the end of World War II, but even more important to him than the signing of a peace treaty was the fact that he came home.”
As for the Southard brothers soon to return home, Lou Southard told The Star, “‘I’ve just bought the eight room Hotaling house at 65 Dietz St. Thought it would be a nice home for the boys when they come back. Three of them will be there near their grandmother, but Russell will return to his home in Otego where he has a wife and child.’”
