The West Kortright Centre will hold auditions for Opening Acts: Young Artists Showcase 2020 by video submission until May 31. Now in its 29th year, the Young Artists Showcase project aims to encourage the artistic development of future generations, presenters said in a media release.
Those ages 10-21 who attend schools or whose primary residences are in Delaware, Otsego, Chenango or Schoharie counties are invited to audition for the opportunity to perform for five minutes before scheduled concerts by world-class musicians from around the globe. Depending on how many submissions are received and how greatly the 2020 performance season is truncated due to social distancing measures, some participants may be invited to perform in a Young Artists Showcase at the West Kortright Fair on Sept. 6 instead of before an evening concert.
Auditions will be considered in any of the following categories: dramatic scenes, readings of original work, and vocal and instrumental music, including blues, country, classical, hip hop, contemporary, jazz, folk and operetta, according to a media release. Vocalists can be supported by an adult accompanist.
This year’s young artists will be chosen by a jury of professional musicians including vocalist Johana Arnold, classical guitarist Dennis Turechek and music educator Anaar Desai-Stephens. For more information or to submit a video, email info@westkc.org. Submissions should include the auditioning person’s name, age, school, town, music/drama teacher(s), and a brief biography.
