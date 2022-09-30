State Police said a woman was found, dead, after a Thursday, Sept. 29, search in Andes.
According to a media release, troopers at Margaretville were called just before 7 p.m. to a report that an 85-year-old woman with dementia left her residence on foot several hours earlier and could not be found.
An organized search was formed to search the area near Wolf Hollow Road in the town of Andes. Troopers and State Police K9 units were assisted by state Forest Rangers and Delhi Village Police.
A K9 unit from the Delhi Village Police found the woman's body about a mile from the residence. There is no indication of any foul play, the release said.
Police did not release the woman's identity.
