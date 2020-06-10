Woman accused of attacking jail officer

Sawyer-Beers

Otsego County sheriff's deputies said an Oneonta woman was arrested Tuesday after assaulting a corrections officer.

According to a media release, Devon R. Sawyer-Beers, 41, was charged with second-degree assault with intent to injure a police or peace officer. The charge is a class D felony.

Deputies said Sawyer-Beers assaulted an Otsego County correctional officer while the officer was performing her duties. The incident allegedly occurred while Sawyer-Beers was being treated at Bassett Medical Center. The correctional officer was assisted by Bassett security personnel during the incident, the release said.

Sawyer-Beers was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Jail without bail. She is scheduled to appear in the town of Otsego Court for further proceedings.

Tags

Recommended for you