Woman accused of attacking jail officer

Otsego County sheriff's deputies said an Oneonta woman was arrested Tuesday after assaulting a corrections officer.
According to a media release, Devon R. Sawyer-Beers, 41, was charged with second-degree assault with intent to injure a police or peace officer. The charge is a class D felony.
Deputies said Sawyer-Beers assaulted an Otsego County correctional officer while the officer was performing her duties. The incident allegedly occurred while Sawyer-Beers was being treated at Bassett Medical Center. The correctional officer was assisted by Bassett security personnel during the incident, the release said.
Sawyer-Beers was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Jail without bail. She is scheduled to appear in the town of Otsego Court for further proceedings.
