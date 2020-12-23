A Hobart woman was arrested over the weekend after police found two dead dogs in her apartment.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said in a Wednesday media release that announced that Bonnie J. Tanner, 40, of Hobart was charged with cruelty to animals — failure to provide proper food and sustenance Saturday, Dec. 19, after deputies were dispatched to a dog complaint in Hobart.
According to the release, deputies found two dead dogs in a bedroom and an apparently malnourished dog in another bedroom. Their investigation revealed that the dogs had been held in a single bedroom for the past six months and had not been provided adequate food, water or veterinary care, the release said.
Tanner voluntarily surrendered the malnourished dog to a dog control officer and it was transported to the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society in Delhi for evaluation and treatment, DuMond said.
Tanner was issued an appearance ticket and was released to appear in the Stamford Town Court.
