Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Thursday afternoon that a Hobart woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center earlier in the day after a two-car, head-on collision on state Route 10 in Stamford.
According to a media release, deputies, Stamford Fire Department and First Responders, AMR Ambulance and LifeNet of New York responded about 11:30 a.m. to a 911 report of a head-on collision on Route 10, near the intersection with Terry Road.
According to the report, Michael P. Koch, 61, Hobart, was driving north when he became distracted while watching another vehicle along the roadway and crossed into the southbound lane where he struck an oncoming car being driven Dolores A. Austin, 68, of Hobart.
Austin was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, the release said.
Koch and a passenger in his vehicle were evaluated at the scene by Stamford First Responders and AMR Ambulance and declined further medical evaluation or treatment.
Deputies are continuing their investigation into the accident, the release said.
