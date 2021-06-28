A Davenport woman was airlifted to Syracuse following an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday, June 26.
Raina L. Andrews, 35, was transported by LifeNet to SUNY Upstate Medical Center with serious injuries after the ATV she was riding north on McIlwain Road near 96th Road exited the roadway and struck a ditch shortly after 11 a.m., according to New York State police.
Andrews was treated on scene by AMR and Oneonta EMS.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.