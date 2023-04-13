Otsego County sheriff's deputies said an Oneonta woman was arrested and charged after a complaint of theft from an Oneonta business.
According to a media release, Bobbi Jo Worden, 42, was charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and trespassing on April 4.
Deputies said the arrest came after a larceny complaint in the town of Oneonta. Worden was found to have stolen numerous items and to have been trespassed at the business several times in the past, the release said. She was transported to the Otsego County Jail where she was held without bail.
