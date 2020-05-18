A Sharon Springs woman was arrested twice within five hours Sunday, May 17, after state police said she violated an order of protection.
Cobleskill troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Larkin on a misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal contempt at about 7 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said Larkin showed up at a Sharon Springs home in violation of a stay away order of protection. She was taken into custody, according to a media release from troopers, processed at the Cobleskill station and arraigned by a town of Carlisle judge. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at 1 p.m. July 16.
A little less than five hours later, troopers were called back to the same home in Sharon Springs on a complaint Larkin returned. She initially refused to follow commands while being taken into custody, according to troopers. She was charged again with second-degree criminal contempt, as well as a misdemeanor second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and a disorderly conduct violation.
She was arraigned a second time by a Carlisle judge and sent to Schoharie County jail on $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.
