A Herkimer County woman was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of another Herkimer resident in New Berlin over the summer.
Kerri L. Bunnelle, 31, of Little Falls, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies, and the misdemeanor of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Bunnelle was driving a GMC Envoy north on state Route 8 in the town of New Berlin on Aug. 4 when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford Focus head-on. The driver of the second vehicle, Mathew R. Fredericks, 43, of Herkimer, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers were the sole occupants of each vehicle.
Bunnelle’s reported blood-alcohol content was 0.23%, according to New York State Police. She did not possess a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.
Bunnelle, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in Jan. 28 to the Sidney barracks. She was virtually arraigned in Norwich Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in Chenango County Court at a later date, according to troopers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.