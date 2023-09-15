An Otsego County woman faces a felony charge of bail jumping.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Tammy L. George, 55, of Cherry Valley was arrested on Sept. 15.
On June 30, an Otsego County Court warrant was issued for George after she failed to appear for a sentencing court date, the release said. On Sept. 7, deputies and investigators from the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Cherry Valley where George was located. On Sept. 12, the case was presented to a grand jury, which handed down an indictment.
George appeared in Otsego County Court on Sept. 15 and was charged with second-degree bail jumping. She was returned to jail to await further court proceedings, according to the release.
