An Otego woman was arrested on a charge that she neglected an animal.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, Amanda C. Brown, 33, was arrested Oct. 21 under state Agriculture and Markets law on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, specifically, failure to provide proper sustenance. Deputies said the arrest following investigation into an animal cruelty complaint.
Brown was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Otego Town Court.
