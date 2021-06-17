A Long Island woman was airlifted to Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday, June 16, following a high-speed crash just outside of Downsville.
Julie Giraldi of Franklin Square was charged with driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic offenses. Further charges are pending as the investigation continues.
A Colchester police officer traveling in the opposite direction on county Highway 7 at around 8:30 p.m. observed Giraldi’s vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour shortly before leaving the roadway, driving through a ditch and striking a tree head-on.
Giraldi, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was entrapped and drifting in and out of consciousness, according to police. She was “observed to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath,” along with open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle.
Colchester police were assisted by New York City Department of Environmental Protection police, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Downsville fire and EMS personnel, Niko’s Towing and a passerby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.