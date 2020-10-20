A Broome County woman was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend Monday, Oct. 19.
Kelly Gillett, 36, of Johnson City, called 911 and turned herself in after allegedly shooting her boyfriend, 39-year-old Jonathan Ryan, at his Sherburne home Monday morning after spending the weekend there, according to Chenango County Sheriff Ernie Cutting Jr.
“It’s happened before, but it’s unusual,” Cutting said of Gillett turning herself in.
A Chenango County deputy and officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, who were closest to the scene at the time, responded to Ryan’s Gould Road residence shortly after 11 a.m., according to Cutting.
A 20-gauge shotgun was recovered at the scene, Cutting said. Gillett was taken into custody, arraigned at Sherburne Village Court and remanded to the Chenango County Jail without bail.
An autopsy is being performed at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.
Investigators have not yet ascertained a motive for the shooting, according to Cutting. The sheriff’s office has no record of previous domestic incidents between Gillett and Ryan.
The couple had no children together, Cutting said, but Ryan had three children from a previous marriage, none of whom were present at the time of the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call Sgt. Gary Miller at 607-337-1935.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
