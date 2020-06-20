A Richfield Springs woman was charged June 8 with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault, state police announced in a June 18 media release.
Troopers from Richfield Springs arrested 48-year-old Kellie L. Palmateer after a report of child abuse at a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the village of Richfield Springs. Troopers said Palmateer was arrested after an investigation revealed that she unreasonably and excessively disciplined a child causing the child to bleed. The c child is likely to have a fractured nose, the release said.
Palmateer was arraigned virtually before a judge and released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued, and the child and two other children were removed from the home.
Palmateer is scheduled to appear in the Richfield Springs Village Court on July 28.
