The New York State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating how a Florida woman was killed Saturday in a skydiving accident in Otsego County.
According to a media release, state police were called to the area of county Highway 34 in the town of Westford at about 9 a.m.
The release said a preliminary investigation found that Karen Bernard, 59, of Wildwood, Fla., jumped out of a plane to skydive and had an apparent malfunction with her parachute.
Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska said Bernard was the plane's only skydiver. She said the FAA was investigating how the parachute malfunctioned, and said the investigation into Bernard's death was also continuing.
