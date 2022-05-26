State Police said a woman died Thursday morning in a vehicle crash in the town of Davenport.
According to a media release, troopers responded to state Route 23 in Davenport at about 4 a.m. for a report of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
As a result of the head-on collision, a 43-year-old female passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The name of the victim was not released. The operator of the passenger vehicle was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with leg and pelvis injuries. The operator of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.
Police were assisted on the scene by Pindars Corners Fire and EMS, East Meredith Fire and EMS and Oneonta EMS, the release said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
